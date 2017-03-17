Man arrested after admitting to smoking marijuana during 911 call

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police are calling one man the “Dumb Crook of the Week” because of 911 call he made where he admitted to doing drugs.

On Wednesday, officers went to a home on Meadow Wood Drive after they received calls from residents about people smoking marijuana in the area.

Officers showed up to the home and knocked on the door.

While the officer attempted to knock and talk, Clinton Police said one of the suspects called 911 to talk to the dispatcher. He told dispatch that police were knocking on his door and they weren’t doing anything wrong — just smoking a blunt.

The suspect, Bruce Shelby, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. He bonded out of jail that same evening.

Clinton Police shared the 911 call on its Facebook page.

