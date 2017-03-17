Sawmill at Ag Museum given a facelift

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Sawmill at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum has been given a facelift.

The executive director of the museum, Aaron Rodger, said the Sawmill was put in place at the museum in 1986.

It was moved to the museum from Jefferson Davis County, but throughout the years, it’s been falling apart.

“What we’re trying to do is try and make sure a lot of the equipment we have out here is running and operational. So kids can see, and parents and grandparents can see some of the stuff we’re doing,” Rodgers said. “And get a good understanding of how important and yet, also how difficult a lot of these processes were. On the historical side and even to this day.”

The new features added to the small town Sawmill include an observation deck and signage, which tells the story of the forestry industry.