JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Department of Transportation crews will close the Interstate 20 westbound exit ramp exit 40 nest week.

Workers will replace a drainage pipe and perform paving work on Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21.

The I-20 west exit ramp to Highway 18 northbound/Highway 80 will be closed on Monday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Drivers should use caution as crews will be on site.