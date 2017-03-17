Woman and two-year-old boy killed in Madison County wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Around 9:23 Thursday night, MHP responded to a three car accident on MS 16 near Permenter Rd.

The investigation revealed that the Honda was traveling east on MS 16 and the Equinox was traveling westbound on MS 16. The Equinox entered the eastbound lane and was struck by the Honda.

The Honda came was thrown into the westbound lane of MS 16 and was then struck by the Impala that was traveling westbound on MS 16 as well.

Three people were inside the Honda Accord.

61-year-old Barbara Boler of Philadelphia, MS and a two year old boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

A two year old girl was airlifted to UMMC. The driver of the Equinox was transported to UMMC with injuries.

The driver and the passenger inside the Impala were not injured.

This accident is still under investigation.