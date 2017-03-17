Woman and two-year-old boy killed in Madison County wreck

By Published:

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Around 9:23 Thursday night, MHP responded to a three car accident on MS 16 near Permenter Rd.

The investigation revealed that the Honda was traveling east on MS 16 and the Equinox was traveling westbound on MS 16. The Equinox entered the eastbound lane and was struck by the  Honda.

The Honda came was thrown into the westbound lane of MS 16 and was then struck by the Impala that was traveling westbound on MS 16 as well.

Three people were inside the Honda Accord.

61-year-old Barbara Boler of Philadelphia, MS and a two year old boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

A two year old girl was airlifted to UMMC. The driver of the Equinox was transported to UMMC with injuries.

The driver and the passenger inside the Impala were not injured.

This accident is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s