Breaking: Double homicide suspect is dead after being chased into Mississippi

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted for a double homicide in Texas is chased into Pike County, Mississippi.

Texas authorities say Randall Lee Burrows shot and killed two 60-year-olds from Austin on Wednesday night. Another woman is in critical condition in the hospital.

Officials say it appears to have started as a fight over business.

A tag reader picked up the Texas tag on Burrows’ Ford Escape in Mississippi around 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Troopers tried to stop Burrows in Pike County, but he tried to get away and led them on a chase on I-55.

The chase ended when Burrows crashed his car in a field, got out of the car, and shot himself in the head.

Law enforcement is not aware of any connections he had to Mississippi.