YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday.

According to investigators, one man was shot in the head. It happened on Canton Drive off Old Bentonia Road.

We’re told the man is still alive.

The shooting is under investigation.

We’re told the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department will release more information Monday.

This is a developing story. WJTV will update it as soon as more information becomes available.