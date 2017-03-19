MDOC searching for inmate who walked off work detail

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped while on a work detail Sunday in Hattiesburg.

According to MDOC, Ramsey Pittman, 21, was last seen around 4:30 Sunday afternoon at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center. We’re told Pittman asked to use the bathroom but didn’t return.

Pittman is serving five years for burglary larceny of an unoccupied dwelling in Marion County.

He received 20 years probation when he was sentenced May 2, 2016.

Anyone with information on Pittman’s whereabouts should contact MDOC at (662) 745-6611 or the nearest law enforcement agency.