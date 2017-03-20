Clinton police chase ends in crash in Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A chase from Clinton ends with a crash in a Jackson neighborhood.



It happened Sunday afternoon in Presidential Hills. A witness gave us a video of the scene after the crash.

A man tells WJTV that his son was driving and that the car didn’t have a tag on it.

Several people in the community are upset about the incident.

“I felt like it endangered too many other people to be chasing that one car when they could have easily found him up the street,” said Stephanie Jones, a witness.

Jackson Councilman Melvin Priester said he also witnessed the crash. He made a Facebook post about the incident saying he saw them hit the car and push it through a yard. They also hit a resident’s mailbox.

WJTV reached out to Clinton officials about the chase. Below is what they had to say about the incident.

This matter is still under investigation. Until such time as the City completes its investigation, we will not be releasing a statement. — Mayor Phil Fisher, City of Clinton

Read Priester’s Facebook post below.