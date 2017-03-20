Decomposing body found in the woods during church gathering

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – Investigators are trying to identify a decomposing body discovered during a church gathering in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says that parishioners of Pine Grove Methodist Church were having a function Saturday afternoon when the body was found in some woods behind the church. The church is near the George County line.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nrxbjT ) that investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the sheriff’s office.

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

 

