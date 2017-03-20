Dense Fog Advisory in effect for parts of Mississippi until 9am today

UPDATE: 03/20/2017 6:13am WJTV Meteorologist Terran Kirksey says the dense fog is gradually lifting. Visibility in Central Mississippi is not affected as much as it is in the southern part of the state.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The first official day of springs brings with it a dense fog advisory which is in effect until 9:00am this morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says visibility is one-quarter of a mile or less. Patchy, dense fog could stick arounf until 10:00am.

The following counties are covered under the advisory: Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution and to allow a little more time for travel this morning.