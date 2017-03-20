Funeral arrangements set for Hinds County Deputy Darryl Davis

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Funeral arrangements have been set for Hinds County Deputy Darryl Ethan Davis.

The public viewing will be held this Friday, March 24, at the Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home on 3850 Robinson Road in Jackson. The viewing will be form 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The funeral will be on Saturday, March 25 at New Dimensions International Church, which is located at 110 Alta Woods Boulevard, in Jackson. The funeral will start at 11 a.m. The burial will immediately follow the service.

Davis will be buried at the Garden Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 49 in Jackson.

Davis is the son of retired Jackson Police Department employee Dessie Davis.