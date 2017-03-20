Kid’s St. Patrick Day Parade in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Families got the chance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday in Brandon.

The Kid’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held at the Towne Station.

Families enjoyed popcorn, cotton candy, and bounce houses.

Organizers hold the event so families can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in a small setting.

