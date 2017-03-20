Kid’s St. Patrick Day Parade in Brandon

By Published: Updated:

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Families got the chance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday in Brandon.

The Kid’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held at the Towne Station.

Families enjoyed popcorn, cotton candy, and bounce houses.

Organizers hold the event so families can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in a small setting.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s