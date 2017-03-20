Man shot in arm after being chased by driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Rosemont Avenue.
According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, a 31-year-old man was shot in the upper arm.
He said the victim was walking down the street and a man driving a red Pontiac Grand Am started chasing the victim.
Shots were then fired from the car, and he was injured.
We’re told he was taken to the hospital; at last check, he was in stable condition.
The motive is unknown at this time. Authorities are still investigating.