Man shot in arm after being chased by driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Rosemont Avenue.

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, a 31-year-old man was shot in the upper arm.

He said the victim was walking down the street and a man driving a red Pontiac Grand Am started chasing the victim.

Shots were then fired from the car, and he was injured.

We’re told he was taken to the hospital; at last check, he was in stable condition.

The motive is unknown at this time. Authorities are still investigating.