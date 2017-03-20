MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County authorities need your help finding a couple of suspects.

The sheriff’s department is looking for these wanted suspects.

  • 50-year-old Darry Earl Davis is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. His last known address was on Edwards Avenue in Jackson.
  • 33-year-old Jonathan Christopher Dixon is wanted for gratification of lust. His last known address was on Manship Street in Jackson.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of these suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

