Natchez police investigating several convenience store robberies

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — Natchez Police are investigating several convenience store robberies that have happened this month.
According to police, The Kaiser Food and Fuel was robbed on March 2. A person with a gun came into the store wearing a mask and demanding money. The store is located on Highway 61 South.
No one was hurt during that robbery.
The Sprint Mart on Wood Avenue was held up on March 7 by a person wearing a mask. The robber had a gun and demanded money.
Another Sprint Mart was robbed on March 18. Police said a person wearing a mask came into the location on Sgt. S. Prentiss Drive and took money. The robber did have a gun.
Authorities believe those three robberies are connected to the same person.
They are also investigating a fourth unrelated robbery.
On March 3, someone robbed into the Morgantown Exxon on Highway 61 North.
Authorities arrested 35-year-old Christopher Wimberly and charged him with armed robbery. His bond was set at $150,000.