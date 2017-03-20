New beam in place on I-20 bridge over Highway 49

By Published:
Photo: MDOT

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is still on schedule with completing work to the I-20 bridge that runs over Highway 49.

MDOT tweeted a photo of crews working on the repairs.

The new beam has been set, MDOT said.

They expect work to be complete by the end of the month. A large vehicle hit the underside of the bridge on March 1.

MDOT awarded an emergency repair contract to remove and replace the damaged bridge beam to Joe McGee Construction, Inc. for approximately $376,000 using the state bid process.

“We appreciate the public’s continued patience as MDOT prepared for these repairs,” said MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath. “MDOT maintenance workers, bridge inspectors and enforcement responded to the March 1 crash with equipment to clear debris, assess the damage and re-route traffic safely. A repair plan was implemented immediately following the assessment, and repairs are on schedule pending any inclement weather.”

