Ocean Springs, MS father charged after missing son found

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) – A 3-year-old boy has been found safe, but his father is facing charges after authorities say he reported the boy missing.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell tells local media that 36-year-old Jason Albert Necaise reported his son missing Saturday afternoon from Ocean Springs. First-responders were looking for the boy when deputies found a note in Necaise’s house.

Ezell says that friends wrote in the note that they had taken the boy after they found Necaise “incapacitated.” Deputies found the boy around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and turned him over to his grandmother.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is investigating.

Necaise was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana and false reporting of a crime. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.