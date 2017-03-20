Ocean Springs, MS father charged after missing son found

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) – A 3-year-old boy has been found safe, but his father is facing charges after authorities say he reported the boy missing.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell tells local media that 36-year-old Jason Albert Necaise reported his son missing Saturday afternoon from Ocean Springs. First-responders were looking for the boy when deputies found a note in Necaise’s house.

Ezell says that friends wrote in the note that they had taken the boy after they found Necaise “incapacitated.” Deputies found the boy around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and turned him over to his grandmother.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is investigating.

Necaise was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana and false reporting of a crime. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s