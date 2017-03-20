Supporters of Empire State Trail to meet in Albany, NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Health advocates and outdoor retailer REI are among those planning to gather Monday in Albany to urge state legislators to include funding for the Empire State Trail in the final state budget.

Their visits coincide with the beginning of budget negotiations.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo includes funding in the executive budget to complete the nation’s longest multi-use trail at 750 miles of off-road trail and safe on-road connections. If completed, it’ll stretch from Buffalo to Albany and also connect the North Country with New York City.

Health advocates say completion of the trail will increase opportunities for exercise for millions of New Yorkers and help combat chronic health issues, such as obesity and diabetes.