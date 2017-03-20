Supporters of Empire State Trail to meet in Albany, NY

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015 file photo, a man bikes along the Canalway Trail in Niskayuna, N.Y. Under a proposal by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the Canalway Trail will become part of a 750-mile paved biking and hiking Empire State Trail scheduled for completion by 2020. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Health advocates and outdoor retailer REI are among those planning to gather Monday in Albany to urge state legislators to include funding for the Empire State Trail in the final state budget.

Their visits coincide with the beginning of budget negotiations.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo includes funding in the executive budget to complete the nation’s longest multi-use trail at 750 miles of off-road trail and safe on-road connections. If completed, it’ll stretch from Buffalo to Albany and also connect the North Country with New York City.

Health advocates say completion of the trail will increase opportunities for exercise for millions of New Yorkers and help combat chronic health issues, such as obesity and diabetes.

 

