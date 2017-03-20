TRAFFIC: Construction work on I-20 ramp to Highways 18 and 80

WJTV Published: Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – A traffic alert is being issued for drivers in Hinds County this morning.  

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the I-20 westbound exit ramp to Highway 18 northbound and Highway 80, Exit 40B.

WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter says crews are replacing a drainage pipe in the area and doing some repaving work.  The ramp will be closed today and tomorrow from 8:00am until 4:00pm on Monday and Tuesday, March 20-21, 2017.

MDOT is advising drivers to use extra caution in the area as crews will be working there throughout both days.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s