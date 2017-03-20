Wi-Fi on wheels: Google helps students get online on the go

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Thursday, March 12, 2015 photo, a fourth-grader uses Google docs to complete an exercise at Mira Vista School in Richmond, Calif. Schools around the country are teaching students as young as 6, basic typing and other keyboarding skills. The Common Core education standards adopted by a majority of states call for students to be able to use technology to research, write and give oral presentations, but the imperative for educators arrived this month with the introduction of standardized tests that are taken on computers instead of with paper and pencils. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (AP) – For some rural American school children, tech giant Google is stepping in to help ensure they can get online to do their homework during their often lengthy commutes to and from school.

On Monday, Google unveiled one of more than two dozen school buses it’s outfitted with Wi-Fi for students in South Carolina’s Berkeley County. Some students in the sprawling district spend two hours a day riding to and from school.

A grant to the school district also provides for 1,700 Chromebooks, the Google laptops on which public school children do class assignments and homework as school books are largely replaced by online worksheets and articles.

Google hopes to eventually expand the program around the country.

___

Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP . Read more of her work at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/meg-kinnard/

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s