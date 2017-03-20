Woman in hospital after allegedly killing her husband, shooting herself

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating a domestic shooting that left an elderly man dead and his wife injured over the weekend.

It happened on Furrs Mill Drive, authorities said.

According to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall, 81-year-old Evelyn Hanks shot her husband, 83-year-old Eugene Hanks several times. He died from his injuries.

Hall said she then turned the gun on herself, shooting herself twice in the chest.

Hall said Evelyn Hanks called police around 9:21 a.m. Saturday to report the shooting. She also confessed to a deputy on the scene that she had shot her husband, he said.

She was taken to the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the motive.

 

