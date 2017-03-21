18-Wheeler Crash on I-55 South in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-wheeler crash causes delays on I-55 South just past Highway 16.

The Fed-Ex truck crashed around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

Corporal Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the driver hit a bridge and then the 18-wheeler overturned.

The driver was not hurt.

A tow truck is currently on the scene, and crews are working to upright the 18-wheeler and remove it.

@MississippiDOT 18 wheeler overturned I 55 S/B at 122mm Madison Co. Right lane is blocked with no injuries expect 2-3 hour delay. — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) March 21, 2017

If you have to head this way early this morning, please be cautious of crews in the area. The accident is near mile marker 122.

