18-Wheeler Crash on I-55 South in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-wheeler crash causes delays on I-55 South just past Highway 16.

The Fed-Ex truck crashed around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

Corporal Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the driver hit a bridge and then the 18-wheeler overturned.

The driver was not hurt.

A tow truck is currently on the scene, and crews are working to upright the 18-wheeler and remove it.

If you have to head this way early this morning, please be cautious of crews in the area. The accident is near mile marker 122.

