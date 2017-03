JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person was injured after about 50 shots were fired into a home on Mayes Street.

According to Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones, dozens of rounds were fired into a home around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Jones said one person was shot in the lower back. At last check, the victim was in stable condition.

We’re told police do not have any information on a suspect or a motive.

Officers are still investigating. WJTV will provide updates as we get them.