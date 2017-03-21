Comedian Piscopo will not run for NJ governor as Republican

Michael Catalini, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Joe Piscopo sings an updated "New York, New York,"as "New Jersey, New Jersey" during an event to help raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club of America at the Stress Factory Comedy Club Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in New Brunswick, N.J. Famous for his SNL portrayal of Frank Sinatra, the actor, comedian and radio host is a potential candidate for governor in 2017 to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.(AP Photo/Mel Evans)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – A former “Saturday Night Live” comedian won’t run as a Republican in New Jersey’s upcoming governor’s race, but says he’s “more serious than ever” about running as an independent.

Joe Piscopo was a longtime Democrat, until recently, and is now a Donald Trump supporter.

His potential candidacy to replace Republican Gov. Chris Christie has been a constant question mark in New Jersey, which along with Virginia is one of only two governor’s races in the U.S. this year.

Piscopo gained fame as a member of the “SNL” cast, impersonating fellow New Jersey native Frank Sinatra.

He also has appeared in films and hosts a political talk radio show in New York.

Experts say it’s a long shot to win as a third-party candidate in New Jersey.

 

