Crews battle wildfire in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A wildfire is burning near Yazoo City. Officials tell WJTV that the fire is threatening dozens of buildings.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission tells us that they have seven units on the scene. The fire is threatening 55 structures, officials said.

The fire started after a house caught fire Monday night. Authorities estimate that the fire is covering about 60 to 70 acres.

We’re told that the fire is over a rough terrain area that has trees down from tornado damage that happened a while back.

The debris is fueling the flames. The wind is also blowing smoke toward Yazoo City.

The Forestry Commission is sending more units to respond.

“There’s one coming from Bay Springs,” Bill Kitchings of the Forestry Commission said. “There’s one coming from Attala County. The larger dozer is coming from Bay Springs. So we’ve got other equipment and resources in route to the fire.”

Firefighters have to plow a wide fire lane around it since they can’t get into the rough terrain with bulldozers.