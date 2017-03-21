Crews to replace railroad track crossings in Ridgeland; 3 streets affected

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The Canadian National Railway will be replacing railroad track crossings in Ridgeland this week.

As crews repair them, some of the crossings will be closed.

Holmes Street, Jackson Street, and Ridgeland Avenue will be affected.

Railroad track crossings at Holmes Street and Ridgeland Avenue will be closed starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22 and they will reopen by 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

The Jackson Street railroad track crossing will be closed at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, and it will be reopened by 3 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

Canadian National will have signage and traffic control in place for your safety. Detour signs will be posted for your convenience.