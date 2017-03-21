Father charged in 2015 death of his 2-year-old daughter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – A grand jury will decide whether to indict a Mississippi man in the 2015 death of his 2-year-old daughter.

The Meridian Star reports that Joseph Cody Carlisle was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter and culpable negligence. A city court judge held a hearing Monday and sent the case to a grand jury.

Police said the child was struck on the head, and that Carlisle failed to seek medical treatment for her. Police said Carlisle’s live-in girlfriend called 911 the next morning.

Detectives said the state Crime Lab released results this year from evidence collected in 2015. An autopsy showed the child died from blunt force head injuries.

It was not immediately clear whether Carlisle is represented by an attorney. His bond was reduced from $500,000 to $250,000.

Information from: The Meridian Star, http://www.meridianstar.com

