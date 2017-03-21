Lawmakers pass plan for faith-based advisory council

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Lawmakers have given final passage to a plan sought by Gov. Phil Bryant to set up an advisory council on faith-based initiatives.

Senators on Tuesday approved changes made by the House to Senate Bill 2514 . It creates the framework for the council, which Bryant requested in his State of the State speech.

The council is supposed to make suggestions to Bryant and lawmakers about what government could do to enhance the work of religious charities.

Some lawmakers questioned whether the bill would violate constitutional prohibitions against establishing religion, but the bill specifically bans such moves.

Supporters say some social problems can be better addressed by using non-government resources.

