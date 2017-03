JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is in the hospital after being shot at a gas station Tuesday afternoon.

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, the person was shot at the Shell gas station on Northside Drive. We’re told he drove himself to the hospital after the shooting.

Other details about the incident have not been released.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Officer are still investigating the case.

WJTV will provide updates as we get them.