Man named in Brady jersey case sought autographs, selfies

Carlos Rodriguez, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - The offices of tabloid newspaper La Prensa are seen on Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, Monday, March 20, 2017. The mystery of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey led police all the way to Mexico, and authorities were investigating a former tabloid newspaper executive's possible role in the case.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY (AP) – The Mexican media executive suspected of stealing Tom Brady’s jersey went to the Super Bowl as a working journalist but spent the week collecting selfies and autographs from football greats – and boasting that he was there purely as a fan.

Other Mexican journalists who were in Houston tell the AP that La Prensa’s then-director Martin Mauricio Ortega was carrying multiple NFL memorabilia items. The journalists said the items included a Kurt Warner jersey he purportedly hoped to sell to the former quarterback for thousands of dollars.

They also say he bragged about attending Super Bowls going back two decades.

Ortega has been identified by a Mexican official as the target of a warrant that resulted in the recovery of the Brady jersey on March 12. He has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

 

