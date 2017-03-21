Mississippi legislator back after bypass surgery

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Rep. John L. Moore (Photo: MS House of Representatives)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi House Education Committee chairman is back after bypass surgery.

Republican Rep. John Moore of Brandon underwent the surgery March 7 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The 62-year-old has been in the House since 1996.

His colleagues greeted him Tuesday in the chamber with whistles, cheers and a cowbell.

Moore thanked everyone who had sent him prayers and texts, even there though were too many to name individually, he said. He says he’s still a long way from full recovery, but that so far, everything’s going well.

