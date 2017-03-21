Mississippi Senate sends anti-sanctuary bill to governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Lawmakers are sending a measure to Gov. Bryant to ban immigration sanctuary policies.

The Senate agreed Tuesday to changes that the House made in Senate Bill 2710.

The bill says cities, state agencies and public colleges can’t prevent employees from asking someone’s immigration status. These public agencies also can’t give legal status to people who entered the country without permission, such as by issuing an ID card.

Bryant, a Republican, has voiced support for the measure.

The bill would override Mississippi’s only sanctuary policy: a 2010 Jackson ordinance that prevents police officers from asking about immigration status.

Critics say the bill isn’t necessary, has no penalties for anyone breaking the law and is just a way of discriminating against immigrants.

