Sheriff: Woman tried to smuggle meth to inmate in Bible

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Courtney M. Ford (Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – Today’s Bible lesson: It’s a bad idea to use the good book to smuggle drugs into jail.

A Mississippi sheriff says the jail’s property officer noticed a bulge in the back cover of a Bible dropped off March 16 for an inmate convicted of methamphetamine trafficking.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal it held meth.

Johnson says 30-year-old Courtney Ford of Nettleton has been charged with possessing an illegal drug and trying to bring contraband into the jail. Her bond was set at $75,000.

He says 41-year-old Stephen Jason Estes of Plantersville had been asking where his Bible was.

Stephen Jason Estes (Photo: Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page)

Estes was sentenced last week to 40 years, with 34 years suspended. Johnson says he hopes the judge will now reverse the suspension.

 

