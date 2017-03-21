The Blaze’s Tomi Lahren off-air after backing abortion rights

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25, 2016, in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren was absent from the air of Glenn Beck’s The Blaze days after declaring her support for abortion rights.

During an appearance on ABC’s “The View” on Friday, Lahren explained that she was for abortion because as a proponent of limited government, it would be hypocritical of her to say she thinks the government “should decide what women do with their bodies.”

The comments drew criticism from colleagues, including Beck. Beck took issue with Lahren’s argument on his radio show Monday, suggesting it lacked “intellectual honesty.”

Lahren didn’t host her show on The Blaze on Monday night. She alluded to her absence on Twitter , writing: “So I’ve got some ‘me’ time tonight. Anything good on TV?”

Beck didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Lahren’s status.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s