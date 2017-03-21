TRAFFIC: Tractor trailer crash I-55 in Holmes County

Published: Updated:

HOLMES COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is on the scene of a crash involving a tractor trailer in Holmes County.

The MHP tweeted that the left lane of I-55 near mile marker 153 will be shut down for several hours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and to use extra caution near the scene.

