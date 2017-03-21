TRAFFIC: Tractor trailer crash I-55 in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is on the scene of a crash involving a tractor trailer in Holmes County.

The MHP tweeted that the left lane of I-55 near mile marker 153 will be shut down for several hours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and to use extra caution near the scene.

Troopers are on scene of a semi accident on I55 near the 153mm in Holmes Co. The left lane will be shut down for several hrs. Use caution! pic.twitter.com/csUwb5YU1Z — MHP Greenwood (@MHPTroopD) March 21, 2017

