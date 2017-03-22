Biloxi to close 6 train crossings after deadly collision

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Emergency personnel assist injured passengers after their charter bus collided with a train in Biloxi, Miss., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash (John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald via AP)

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – The city council in Biloxi has approved a plan to close six railroad crossings in the city.

Biloxi had already been planning to close a half-dozen of its 29 railroad crossings before a CSX freight train hit a tour bus, killing four and injuring dozens on March 7. The crash focused more attention on the 29 crossings in the city.

The Sun Herald reports the city councilors at a Tuesday meeting approved closing six of the crossings.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew Gilich said 29 rail crossings is “too many crossings for Biloxi.”

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board say a preliminary report on the crash that killed four Texas tourists should be ready within a few weeks.\

