Biloxi to close 6 train crossings after deadly collision

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – The city council in Biloxi has approved a plan to close six railroad crossings in the city.

Biloxi had already been planning to close a half-dozen of its 29 railroad crossings before a CSX freight train hit a tour bus, killing four and injuring dozens on March 7. The crash focused more attention on the 29 crossings in the city.

The Sun Herald reports the city councilors at a Tuesday meeting approved closing six of the crossings.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew Gilich said 29 rail crossings is “too many crossings for Biloxi.”

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board say a preliminary report on the crash that killed four Texas tourists should be ready within a few weeks.\