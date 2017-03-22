Changes proposed to applying for alligator hunting permits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The State Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks is considering changes to how people get alligator hunting permits.

For the last two years, permits have been issued on a first come first served basis online.

Ricky Flynt with MDWFP says some customers weren’t confident in that system.

So a change has been proposed that would require hunters to pay $2 or $3 for a permit application either online or somewhere that permits are sold.

“Then there will be a followed random drawing with notification to the winners via email,” he said. “And then they’ll have a set amount of time, probably two to three days, to go to a link in that email and buy their permit.”

Another proposed change would increase the permit cost from $150 to $200. Commissioners met Wednesday to discuss the proposed changes.