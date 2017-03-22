City of Jackson to reopen Walter Dutch Welch Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson is working to reopen a road closed to the public.

City leaders tell us Canadian National railroads chose to close Walter Dutch Welch Drive for safety reasons. The bridge had been hit several times by trucks too tall to pass.

Since then, homeowners nearby have asked to have it back open.

Jackson Councilman De’Keither Stamps says that decision was made without input from the city council.

“The only entity that has the power to close a city street is the Jackson City Council, and we were never presented in order to do that in last night appreciate my counsel colleagues for supporting the movement by myself and Councilman Stokes to reopen it,” Stamps said.

The council voted unanimously to reopen the bridge. During the meeting, the mayor’s administration said they would contact public works to see when the road could reopen.