Crash involving car and school bus in Holmes County

TCHULA, Mississippi (WJTV) – Authorities are working the scene of a crash reported on Highway 12 in Holmes County that involved a car and a school bus.

According to Cpl. Tony Dunn with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said it happened near S.V. Marshall High School.

Dunn said no injuries were reported.

We’re told that there were no students on the school bus.

