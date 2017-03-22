Credit card fraud charge dropped against former Miss Mississippi

Related Coverage Former Miss Mississippi arrested for credit card fraud

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) — Charges pending against a woman crowned as Miss Mississippi in the 90s have been dropped.

Flora Police charged Melinda King Sanders with credit card fraud earlier this month.

According to authorities, charges were dropped against Sanders. She was ordered to pay restitution.

Sanders won the title as Miss Mississippi in 1998 representing Hattiesburg, according to the Miss Mississippi Pageant’s website.

