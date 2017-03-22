Federal agents at Sunbelt Tax Service on McDowell Road

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Federal agents are at a local tax office Jackson.

Authorities are at the Sunbelt Tax Service on McDowell Road.

WJTV has a crew at the scene working to get more details about what is happening. So far, they have seen the agents loading up boxes.

We will provide updates as we get them.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.
You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s