Mayoral Candidates Address Residents in Community Meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –The Mississippi Alliance of State Employees hosted a mayoral candidates forum Tuesday night.

Several issues the City of Jackson faces took center stage.

“Everyone has ideas, but can you make it come to existence,” Jackson resident, Rubye Forrest-Mickel said.

Ideas on improving the city are just what these six Jackson mayoral candidates touched on at the forum.

“One of the issues that came up tonight was charter schools,” Malcolm Johnson said. “I got a chance tonight to really hear what I wanted to hear.”

The purpose of the forum was to give city workers of Jackson an up close meeting with the candidates, something organizer Brenda Scott says is helping bridge the gap.

“I think think the information that was given in the time frame that they had to give it was adequate enough to draw some kind of assessment of those candidates,” Scott explained.

The timed question-and-answer forum touched topics like education, police, leadership and issues concerning the city of Jackson’s 2,500 workers.

“I think that they will engage in the electoral process, I think they are going to go out and talk to workers or people in the community about what they heard here, and they may be pushing a candidate,” Scott said.