‘Meals on Wheels’ recipients concerned about Trump’s proposed budget cuts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — President Trump recently released his plan for budget cuts, which included proposed cuts on to federal programs like Meals on Wheels.

The program provides meals to the elderly.

This could have a dramatic effect on the local program in the Metro.

Loteal Burchfield is one of more than 16 thousand seniors in Mississippi who receives five meals a week from the Meals on Wheels.

“Without it, I would not be eating right, you know and I don’t really know what would happen,” Burchfield said.

She has rheumatoid arthritis, a crippling disease that’s made the simple task of opening a can of veggies impossible.

“The aging population they’re our most vulnerable and if we don’t take care of them then what happens to them a lot of times they’re just left for days at a time without any contact, and that’s unfortunate,” said Angelique Rawls, of the Hinds County Human Resource Agency.

The Hinds County Human Resource Agency delivers meals to 125 residents in rural parts of the county, but there are many more seniors still on the waiting list.

Rawls said if their budget were cut in any way, it would drastically impact the senior community.

“It would be extremely detrimental, and I think that we would see an enormous loss of life just because people can’t have a basic meal,” Rawls said.

“It’s a scary thought, and it would really make a difference with a lot of people including me,” Burchfield said.

It’s unknown exactly how much would be cut from the program, but the residents hope those in charge will hear their pleas.

“We hope that those who are in a position to make a decision realize the importance of this program,” Rawls said .”You literally have millions of citizens across America who rely on this program just to live.”