Mississippi couple on honeymoon in London visited Parliament the morning of the attack

(WJTV) — A Mississippi couple honeymooning in London said Wednesday’s terrorist attack came as a complete shock. They visited Parliament hours before the attack happened.

Katie and Ben Weldon have been in London for the past eight days. They tell WJTV that they visited Parliament Wednesday morning, before the attacks.

“Everything was totally calm,” Katie said.

The attacks were an unexpected and tragic turn for her honeymoon.

“We are in the taxi, and the guy says, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you know anything yet but somebody has been shot at Parliament, and apparently somebody has run over some people.'”

Katie and her husband were on the other side of town shopping when they got the news of the attacks.

“It kinda makes you realize your own mortality,” she said. Since the attacks, she said there’s now an increased security along the streets.

Authorities said a vehicle mowed down pedestrians on a bridge and the attacker then stabbed a police officer outside the British Parliament. At least four people died, including the attacker and a police officer.

The couple said they decided to honeymoon in London after terror attacks in Nice and Paris, France.

“We specifically decided not to go to Paris because everything over there was just a little too amped up, and so now we’re here, and this happened,” Katie said.

The couple plans to head home Thursday.

“I’m not fearful, and I think that’s because everybody here, who work here and really live in London are kind of acting the same way,” she said.

