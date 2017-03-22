Mississippi State Pro Day



STARKVILLE, Miss. – Over 30 NFL scouts representing 27 league teams gathered to watch one of the winningest senior classes in Mississippi State football history at 2017 MSU Pro Day on Wednesday at the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex.

A total of 19 Bulldogs, including 14 from the 2016 squad, participated in drills, position workouts and testing. Players were given the option to participate in the tests and drills of their choosing following weighing in.

“These guys and a lot of young guys have dreams of going off to play in the NFL,” ninth-year head coach Dan Mullen said. “These are guys who have worked hard throughout their career. They worked hard and played hard for Mississippi State and they were successful on and off the field. This was another day for them to be able to come out and showcase their skills and go live their dreams.”

NFL Combine participant Fred Ross ran the shuttle and routes only after a solid performance earlier this month. Ross will be interviewing with multiple NFL teams over the next month.

“I just wanted to come out here and be consistent,” Ross said. “I wanted to catch the football and show that I could run good routes. I wanted to show that I could be explosive and show that I can be a great football player. I think I showed that today and did that.”

Richie Brown, who played in the East West Shrine Game, had an impressive day. Brown posted one of the top vertical jump marks at 37 inches and then showed his footwork during linebacker drills.

Speedster Brandon Holloway clocked the fastest 40-yard dash time of the day at 4.31 seconds. Holloway, who has been training in his hometown of Tampa since the St. Petersburg Bowl, also had the best broad jump at 10-2. Safety Kivon Coman notched a 4.5 40 and had the best vertical of the day at 39.5 inches.

Several current NFL Bulldogs showed up to cheer on the aspiring pros, including Preston Smith of the Washington Redskins, Ryan Brown of the Cincinnati Bengals, Gabe Jackson of the Oakland Raiders, Dillon Day of the Denver Broncos, Kaleb Eulls of the Los Angeles Chargers and three-year NFL standout Josh Boyd.

“I love seeing those guys come back,” Mullen said. “I think that is a special deal seeing all of those guys come back and support their old teammates. I just love when they come around. It shows what their belief in the program is, the University and the football family we have here when they come to support.”

“It’s big because coming to State, those were the guys that we looked up to,” Ross said. “Those are the guys that we admired and watched them play. They’re all on to bigger and better things, so it’s a motivation booster to come out here and do well because you know they’re watching. It was great to have those guys here.”

Defensive end A.J. Jefferson went through position drills and will likely hold his own private workouts with teams. Jefferson, a team captain, underwent shoulder surgery in early December and is working his way back to full strength.

The NFL Draft will take place April 27-29.