New playground equipment at Battlefield Park

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — People visiting Battlefield Park will now be able to use new equipment.

Mayor Tony Yarber and others gathered at the park Wednesday morning for the ribbon cutting.

There are new handicap accessible swings and a rubber surfacing that is safe for children to play on.

The park has been given other updates. City officials say they want to keep it family friendly.

“This doubles down on the fact that we made a real commitment not only the quality of life and parks but also to West Jackson and being sure people understand that this part of town is just as important as any other part of town,” Mayor Yarber said.

 

