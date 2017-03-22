New record catfish caught at Lake Mary Crawford in Lawrence County

By Published:
Richard Albritton of Bogue Chitto, MS caught the 14.4 pound channel catfish on March 19, 2017. (Photo: MDWFP)

 

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss .(WJTV) — A Bogue Chitto resident holds a new record for the largest catfish caught in the state.

The record catfish was caught at Lake Mary Crawford by Richard Albritton, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks.

He caught the 14.4-pound channel catfish on Sunday.

Lake Mary Crawford is a 128-acre state fishing lake located near Monticello.

“Each lake maintains a list of record fish, and we encourage anglers to let us know if they believe their catch might be a new record,” said MDWFP State Lake Coordinator Jerry Brown. Fish that qualify for a state lake record include largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, crappie, and catfish. Potential record fish must be verified by a member of the Fisheries Bureau staff.

Albritton will receive a certificate from MDWFP, and a copy will be displayed at the lake’s office.  The record will also be acknowledged on MDWFP’s website.

 

