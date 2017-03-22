Pope says migrant crisis is ‘biggest tragedy’ since WWII

FILE PHOTO - In this April 16, 2016 file photo, Pope Francis meets migrants at the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. The pope, in his annual message for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, denounced the forced repatriation of unaccompanied children migrants who flee wars and poverty, saying countries should try to meet their needs rather than return them to uncertain futures back home. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis has described Europe’s refugee and migrant crisis as the biggest tragedy since World War II.

Francis urged tourists and pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square Wednesday during his weekly public audience “not to forget” the problem but instead welcome and help refugees. He also encouraged efforts to integrate them in society.

He said integration should keep in mind “the reciprocal rights and duties of those who welcome and those who are welcomed.”

Francis repeatedly urged Europe to do more to help the hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers and economic migrants who’ve arrived in recent years.

On Friday, Francis has the opportunity to urge Europe to improve ways to handle the migrant crisis when he addresses leaders of the European Union nations on the eve of a summit in Rome.

FILE PHOTO – Nour Essa, one of the Syrian refugees whom Francis brought back with him after visiting Lesbos, Greece, reacts as Pope Francis delivers his speech DURING A VISIT visit at the Roma Tre University, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Since then, Essa has won a government scholarship at Roma Tre to finish her biology studies. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

 

