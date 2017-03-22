Power out near Hanging Moss and Beasley after car hits pole

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – A portion of Hanging Moss Road is closed between Hanging Moss Creek and Beasley Road. A crew is working to restore power after a car hit a utility pole in the area.

Mara Hartmann with Entergy says that power initially went out for about 1,563 residents. Approximately 80 are still without electricity as of this posting. Most customers who were affect, Hartmann says, were temporarily switched over to a different power source as equipment was being serviced.

