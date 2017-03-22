Retailer Sears has ‘substantial doubt’ about its future

The Associated Press
FILE PHOTO - In this Nov. 17, 2004 file photo, Kmart chairman Edward Lampert listens during a news conference to announce the merger of Kmart and Sears in New York. Sears Holdings Corp. said Thursday, March 15, 2012, Lampert's hedge fund tried to ease vendors' concerns nearly two months ago by taking on some of the risk that the vendors would face if Sears filed for bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Sears, once the monolith of American retail, says that there is “substantial doubt” that it will be able to keep its doors open.

Company shares, which hit an all-time low last month, tumbled more than 5 percent before the opening bell Wednesday.

Chairman and CEO Edward Lampert’s hedge fund has forwarded millions in funding to keep Sears afloat but with sales fading, it is burning through cash.

According to its most recent regulatory filing late Tuesday, Sears Holdings Corp. lost more than $2 billion last year. Adjusted for one-time charges, its loss was $887 million.

Sears, which employs 140,000 people, has been selling assets like its Craftsman tool brand. But it says its pension agreements may prevent the spin-off of more businesses, potentially leading to a shortfall in funding.

 

